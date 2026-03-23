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Leonard (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard has been a regular on the injury report of late due to a left ankle sprain, and he's in jeopardy of missing his third game this month. If the star forward is ruled out, Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders would be candidates for expanded roles.

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