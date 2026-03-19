Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans with a left ankle sprain.
Leonard is at risk of missing the second half of the Clippers' back-to-back set. More playing time would become available for Derrick Jones and Kobe Sanders in the frontcourt if Leonard is ruled out Thursday.
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