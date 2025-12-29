Leonard went for 55 points (17-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 16-17 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 win over the Pistons.

Leonard was off to a strong start Sunday, but his production took a massive leap in the third quarter, during which he logged 26 of his career-high 55 points. He also logged his third double-double of the season while being highly productive on the defensive end, collecting five steals and adding a season-high three blocks. Leonard has been on a tear of late, averaging 39.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.5 blocks in 39.5 minutes per contest over his last four appearances.