Leonard (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard will shake off his questionable tag due to a left ankle sprain and suit up for a second consecutive contest. Over 11 March appearances, the star forward has averaged 29.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 30.6 minutes per game.