Leonard has left the arena during Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves and won't return due to back spasms, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports reports. He will finish the contest with six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes.

Leonard played the entire first quarter before heading to the locker room to start the second quarter Tuesday due to back spasms.. Amir Coffey, Norman Powell and P.J. Tucker are candidates to receive extended minutes in his absence. While fantasy managers should look out for updates on Leonard's status, his next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Minnesota.