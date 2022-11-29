Diabate will be available for Tuesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Diabate averaged 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds across nine games at the G League level. The reserve big man has appeared in only two NBA contests this season, totaling three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in seven minutes.
