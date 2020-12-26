Batum totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a win over Denver on Friday.

The veteran forward improved upon a quiet effort in his first game with Los Angeles with his first double-double since the 2017-18 campaign. After playing only 23 minutes per game with Charlotte last season, Batum has averaged 32 minutes through the first two contests of the 2020-21 campaign. It remains to be seen how his role will change when Marcus Morris (knee) returns to action, but Batum's ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him an intriguing fantasy option for as long as he is logging big minutes.