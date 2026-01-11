Batum finished with one rebound and one steal over 14 minutes during Saturday's 98-92 victory over Detroit.

Batum failed to score Saturday, having now failed to tally double digits in five straight games. The fact that he is still playing a meaningful role for the Clippers tells you everything you need to know about the rotation. With that said, he is nowhere near being a fantasy asset, averaging just 4.8 points and 1.5 three-pointers in 20.6 minutes per game.