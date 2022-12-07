Batum will start Wednesday's game versus the Magic, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Batum draws into the starting five for the first time since Oct. 25, with Marcus Morris (illness) slated to miss the game. Given the reason behind Morris' absence, it will likely be a brief cameo in the starting lineup for Batum, and it's not guaranteed to yield more minutes. Batum logged just 18 minutes in his only other start for the Clippers this season.