Westbrook (recently signed) is absent from the injury report and is slated to make his Clippers debut Friday against the Kings, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Westbrook will make his first appearance in a Clippers uniform Friday after being bought out by the Jazz following the trade deadline. Coach Tyronn Lue was unwilling to speak on how Westbrook will fit into the Clippers rotation, so fantasy managers shouldn't rule out Westbrook joining the first unit. Regardless, fewer opportunities will likely be available for Terance Mann and Bones Hyland.