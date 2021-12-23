Ibaka posted 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 105-89 victory over the Kings.

Ibaka was the most productive Clippers reserve in the blowout win, as he tied for second on the team in scoring despite playing just 20 minutes. He missed only two of his nine field-goal attempts and chipped in five boards as well. The strong performance was more of an aberration than the norm for the veteran this season. Ibaka entered Wednesday averaging only 4.3 points and 3.5 boards over 14.7 minutes per game.