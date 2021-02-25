Ibaka is shooting just 20.0 percent from three across the last 10 games.

Ibaka's three-point struggles haven't cut too much into his overall production, as he has still shot 47.7 percent from the field for 9.3 points per game across the last 10 contests. Over this stretch, he has also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 blocks in 22.3 minutes.