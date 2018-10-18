Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The rookie enjoyed a solid pro debut with a near-perfect showing from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander figures in for a solid second-unit role this season, which should afford the 20-year-old plenty of opportunity to reward fantasy owners who made an investment in the 11th overall pick.