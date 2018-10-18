Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 11 points in NBA debut
Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Clippers' 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
The rookie enjoyed a solid pro debut with a near-perfect showing from the field. Gilgeous-Alexander figures in for a solid second-unit role this season, which should afford the 20-year-old plenty of opportunity to reward fantasy owners who made an investment in the 11th overall pick.
More News
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Earns rotation spot•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 12 points in win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Will enter starting five Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Impresses with 10 points off the bench•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...