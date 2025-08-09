Clippers' TyTy Washington: Signs training camp contract
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Clippers signed Washington to a training camp contract Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Washington originally inked a one-year contract with the squad on July 26. He'll have to prove his worth in training camp and throughout the preseason to secure a roster spot. The 23-year-old played in 16 regular-season games for Phoenix during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 2.2 points across 7.4 minutes per game.
