The Rockets waived Nix on Thursday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

After drafting Amen Thompson and Jalen Green in back-to-back years, the Rockets now have an influx of guards. Nix struggled in his second season in Houston, averaging 4.0 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 16.0 minutes across 57 appearances in 2022-23. However, his 34.2/28.6/66.7 shooting splits were alarming and likely resulted in his release.