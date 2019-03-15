DeAndre Liggins: Leaves Skyforce for personal reasons

Liggins was released by the Skyforce on Monday.

Liggins played for USA Basketball earlier in the season, but ultimately decided to leave the Skyforce for personal reasons on Monday. The former NBA bench player registered 10.8 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 25 games with the G League lineup this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories