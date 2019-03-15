DeAndre Liggins: Leaves Skyforce for personal reasons
Liggins was released by the Skyforce on Monday.
Liggins played for USA Basketball earlier in the season, but ultimately decided to leave the Skyforce for personal reasons on Monday. The former NBA bench player registered 10.8 points, 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 25 games with the G League lineup this season.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.