DeAndre Liggins: Waived by New Orleans

Liggins was waived by the Pelicans on Friday.

Last season, Liggins played 31 games for the Bucks before being waived. He subsequently signed two 10-day contracts with the Pelicans before inking a deal for the remainder of the season. In 27 appearances with New Orleans, he saw 9.0 minutes per game and averaged 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds. Considering his lack of production and age (30), Pelicans brass ultimately decided to move on. It's possible Liggins earns a training camp deal elsewhere and ends up on a final roster, but it's unlikely he'll be fantasy relevant.