DeAndre Liggins: Let go by Heat
Liggins was waived by the Heat on Thursday.
Liggins has five years of NBA experience in his career, so there's certainly a chance he fields interest elsewhere in the league. That said, if he doesn't get any calls, look for him to either head overseas or join the Heat's affiliate in the G-League for the start of the 2018-19 campaign. In 58 games between the Bucks and Pelicans last year, Liggins averaged just 12.5 minutes.
