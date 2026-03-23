Jarreau became a free agent Monday after his 10-day hardship contract with the Grizzlies expired.

Jarreau appeared in all five of the Grizzlies' games after signing with the team March 13, averaging 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 21.2 minutes per contest while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. With both Jarreau and Tyler Burton having had their 10-day hardship contracts expire within the last two days, the Grizzlies are now down to a standard 15-man roster plus three two-way players. However, with Memphis listing eight players as out and two more as questionable or doubtful for Monday's game in Atlanta, the NBA could extend the Grizzlies another hardship exception or two that could be used to re-sign Jarreau and/or Burton to another 10-day deal. Expect any signing by the team to be announced prior to Monday's game, but if Jarreau isn't added back to the Grizzlies roster, he'll likely remain in the organization as a member of its G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.