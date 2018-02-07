Donald Sloan: Continues hot streak
Sloan recorded 33 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 12-12 FT), three rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's loss at Reno.
The former Texas A&M guard kept his hot streak rolling. Over his last four games, Sloan is averaging 24.7 points, scoring over 18 points in each game. During the season, the 30-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest which makes him valuable not only to the Texas Legends, but also as a fantasy commodity.
