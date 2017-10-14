Donald Sloan: Cut by Wizards
The Wizards waived Sloan on Saturday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Sloan, who was on a training-camp deal with the club, figured to face long odds in landing on the final roster. His absence from the Wizards' preseason finale pretty much signaled his eventual departure. The 29-year-old will now be forced to find a new opportunity with a team looking for point guard depth.
