Dusty Hannahs: Buries seven threes, drops 30
Hannahs posted 30 points (9-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 128-113 victory over the Vipers.
Hannahs buried seven threes and nearly matched his season high of 31 points. It's difficult to predict when the 26-year-old will explode offensively due to the depth of talent on the roster, but he's capable of leading the team in scoring on any given night. Through 18 games, Hannahs is averaging 20.9 points on 47.7 percent shooting along with 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
