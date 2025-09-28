The Lakers waived Dixon (foot) on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Dixon initially joined the Lakers on a two-way deal in June before it was later converted to an Exhibit 10 contract in July. Although the 24-year-old was eventually waived, the Lakers will retain his G League rights. Dixon spent his entire collegiate career at Villanova, and he averaged 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 34.8 minutes per game in 35 outings during the 2024-25 campaign.