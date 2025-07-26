The Lakers signed Dixon to an Exhibit 10 contract Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Dixon originally agreed to a two-way contract with Los Angeles on June 26, but now has been converted to an Exhibit 10 deal. The 24-year-old didn't play during the California Classic or Las Vegas Summer League due to a foot injury. The Villanova product showcased his scoring ability during his final season playing on the college level, averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.