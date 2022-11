Riller recorded 30 points (13-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five steals and four assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 139-129 win over the Hustle.

Riller took over the scoring load with Mckinley Wright out sick and Jaden Hardy with the Mavericks. Riller was a pest defensively and dominated inside the arc on offense. The one downside to his game was his seven turnovers.