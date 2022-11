Riller tallied 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and four steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 141-133 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Riller had a strong performance Monday after missing the previous game due to illness. Riller converted on all but one of his two-point attempts while also creating four turnovers.