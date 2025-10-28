Jackson ended Monday's 131-118 loss to the Warriors with 16 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes.

After signing a four-year, $163 million extension with the Grizzlies in July, Jackson hasn't yet stepped up with a ceiling game in 2025-26. He's scored between 16 and 19 points in all four games so far, and his usage and shot volume have fallen while a healthy Ja Morant dominates the Memphis offense. Jackson appears to be getting eased back into action after offseason toe surgery, so more impressive numbers should be coming, but for the moment, he isn't earning his big payday. Through those four contests, the 26-year-old forward is averaging 17.5 points, 5.0 boards, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 threes in just 25.5 minutes a game.