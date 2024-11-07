Huff recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 131-114 win over the Lakers.

Huff has now scored double-digit points in five of his nine appearances this season while coming off the bench. The 27-year-old big man is averaging 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 15.3 minutes. While Huff will likely come back down to Earth with his outside shooting, he is converting converting 52.9 percent of his 3.8 three-point attempts per contest.