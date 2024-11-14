Huff is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

A 27-year-old journeyman and longtime G League standout, Huff will make his first career NBA start Wednesday. He's shined in a reserve role for the Grizzlies this season, averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks across 15.6 minutes per game. While he'll be part of the first unit, Huff is expected to play 20-25 minutes as Memphis will look to mix Zach Edey in at the five-spot.