Smart was spotted during Wednesday's morning shootaround without a boot on his injured left foot, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The defensive-minded point guard told reporters he's "getting there," but it's still unclear how much time Smart will miss. He was diagnosed with a left foot sprain in mid-November and was expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks. The Grizzlies have been depleted by injuries all season, so Derrick Rose, Jacob Gilyard and John Konchar have been thrust into expanded roles in Memphis' backcourt recently.