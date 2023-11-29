Smart was spotted during Wednesday's morning shootaround without a boot on his injured left foot, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The defensive-minded point guard told reporters he's "getting there," but it's still unclear how much time Smart will miss. He was diagnosed with a left foot sprain in mid-November and was expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks. The Grizzlies have been depleted by injuries all season, so Derrick Rose, Jacob Gilyard and John Konchar have been thrust into expanded roles in Memphis' backcourt recently.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Headed for lengthy absence•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Officially ruled out•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Unlikely to return Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Solid outing in win•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Notches 10 points•
-
Grizzlies' Marcus Smart: Nears double-double in loss•