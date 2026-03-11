This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Doubtful for Thursday
Jerome is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to right calf injury management.
The Grizzlies are expected to keep Jerome from playing the first half of their back-to-back. Javon Small, Jahmai Mashack and Rayan Rupert should soak up extra minutes for a depleted Memphis group Thursday.