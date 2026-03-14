Jerome ended with 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and three assists over 25 minutes during Friday's 126-110 loss to Detroit.

Jerome tallied at least 20 points for the fourth time in his past five games, continuing his strong per-minute production. While his per-game numbers have been more than adequate, the fact is that he is still sitting out every second game. In fact, he has played only seven games in the past month, despite being relatively healthy. Given the sporadic nature of his role, Jerome should be viewed as an elite streaming candidate, if and when he is available.