Grizzlies' Walter Clayton: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Clayton is battling a sprained right ankle on the second part of Memphis' back-to-back set. The likes of Jahmai Mashack, Cam Spencer and Javon Small could all see an uptick in ball-handling duties if Clayton is unable to play Tuesday.
