Edey delivered 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 107-103 loss to the Pacers.

Edey delivered his first double-double of the season while providing two blocks despite playing just 25 minutes. His efficient shooting and strong rebounding helped compensate for limited offensive opportunities. Edey's fantasy value remains anchored by rebounds, field-goal percentage and rim protection, although his relatively modest workload and scoring figures can restrict his overall ceiling. He's averaging just 7.4 points, albeit with 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks, per game.