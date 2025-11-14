Grizzlies' Zach Edey: Tabbed questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edey (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Cavaliers.
Edey is still recovering from an offseason right ankle surgery, but Saturday's game marks the first time he's been listed as questionable this season. He carried a doubtful tag in Memphis' previous game and had been listed exclusively as out before. While he appears to have a legitimate chance at playing Saturday, Edey would likely be under a significant minutes restriction if active.