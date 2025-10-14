Houstan notched 21 points (5-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's 119-118 preseason win over the Heat in overtime.

Houstan led the second unit in points and finished as Atlanta's second-leading scorer. He was highly efficient from beyond the arc, knocking down a game-high five triples, including the game-winning three-pointer. The 22-year-old forward is likely to provide emergency depth for the Hawks this season after the Magic declined his fourth-year team option. Over 58 regular-season appearances (six starts) with Orlando last season, he averaged 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from downtown in 13.6 minutes per contest.