McCollum had 26 points (10-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-115 victory over the Heat.

McCollum tallied 26 points in the win, the most he has scored since arriving in Atlanta as part of the Trae Young (knee) deal. Despite coming off the bench for his new team, McCollum has been a relatively consistent source of points and threes. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 19.9 points and 3.3 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes per game. He is fine to have on a standard-league roster, keeping in mind that his overall value is reliant on just a couple of categories.