Hawks' CJ McCollum: Hands out nine assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCollum racked up 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 146-107 victory over the Grizzlies.
McCollum was one of four players who scored at least 15 points for the Hawks in this blowout win, and the veteran ended just one assist away from recording what would've been his first double-double of the season. The nine dimes were a season-high mark for McCollum, who also reached the 15-point mark for the fourth consecutive outing -- and the fifth over the Hawks' last six outings.
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