Barlow finished Friday's 115-110 win over the Bucks with seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block over 20 minutes.
Barlow made his second start of the 2024-25 campaign Friday, though he didn't see the floor as much as reserves Vit Krejci (31 minutes) and Mouhamed Gueye (23). Barlow's playing time could take a hit as new acquisitions Caris LeVert, Terance Mann and Georges Niang are expected to play in Saturday's road game against the Wizards, per Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network.
