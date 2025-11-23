Daniels registered 14 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 win over New Orleans.

Daniels recorded his best scoring output since Nov. 4, when he had 18 points in a win over the Magic. Scoring prowess aside, Daniels was also his usual self when it came to filling out the stat sheet. This was his fourth consecutive game with at least 10 rebounds and assists combined, and he also extended his streak of games with at least one steal this season to 17.