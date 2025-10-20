Daniels (rest) agreed to a four-year, $100 million rookie contract extension with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Daniels is coming off a breakout year in 2024-25, a campaign in which he was named the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year. The swingman also made first-team All-Defense, leading the league with 3.0 steals per game over 76 regular-season appearances. Daniels will once again be tasked with supplying disruptive defense for the Hawks on a nightly basis in 2025-26 and beyond.