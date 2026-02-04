Daniels ended Tuesday's 127-115 victory over Miami with two points (1-4 FG), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 22 minutes.

Daniels continues to offer very little on the offensive end of the court, scoring in single digits for the fifth time in the past seven games. While his peripheral contributions have been adequate, he appears to have lost some of his confidence when it comes to scoring the basketball. His reluctance to want to score is certainly impacting his fantasy value, as he has been barely a top-80 player in seven games over the past two weeks.