Hawks' Dyson Daniels: Sniffs triple-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Daniels supplied 11 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 victory over the Suns.
Daniels thrived as a playmaker with his 12 assists, his second-best output of the season, and he allowed players like Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Onyeka Okongwu to carry the scoring lead. Daniels made his presence felt on both ends of the court, as he also recorded three steals and finished just three rebounds away from recording what would've been his first triple-double of the season.
