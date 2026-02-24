Kuminga (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Kuminga hasn't played since Jan. 22 due to a left knee bone bruise but will be available to make his Hawks debut Tuesday. The 23-year-old forward appeared in 20 regular-season outings (13 starts) with Golden State before being traded to Atlanta on Feb. 4. With the Warriors this season, he averaged 12.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.8 minutes per contest. It wouldn't be surprising to see Kuminga operate under a minutes restriction following the extended absence. Still, his return will leave fewer minutes available for the likes of Corey Kispert and Mouhamed Gueye.