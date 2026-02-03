Porzingis (illness) is out for Tuesday's game against Miami, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks had cleared Porzingis to return from a three-week absence with left Achilles tendinitis earlier Tuesday, but now the star big man is battling an illness. His next chance to play comes Thursday against Utah. With Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) ruled out, Mouhamed Gueye is worth streaming in most fantasy leagues and Christian Koloko in deeper formats.