default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Porzingis (illness) will not play in Monday's game against the Pistons.

Porzingis will miss his third straight game Monday and currently doesn't have a timetable to return. In the meantime, Onyeka Okongwu is likely to hold down the fort at center with Mouhamed Gueye picking up some backup center minutes.

More News