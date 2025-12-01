Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) will not play in Monday's game against the Pistons.
Porzingis will miss his third straight game Monday and currently doesn't have a timetable to return. In the meantime, Onyeka Okongwu is likely to hold down the fort at center with Mouhamed Gueye picking up some backup center minutes.
