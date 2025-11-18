Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Tuesday will mark a third straight contest on the sidelines for the star big man, whose next possible return date is Thursday in San Antonio. Mouhamed Gueye stands out as a potential streaming option Tuesday.
