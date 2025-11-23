Porzingis (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Porzingis will sit out the second half of the Hawks' weekend back-to-back for rest. The big man recently dealt with a knee injury and hasn't played in a back-to-back this season, so his absence is no surprise. If Onyeka Okongwu (ankle) is available, he'll likely draw the start in Porzingis' place.