Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Porzingis will sit out the second half of the Hawks' weekend back-to-back for rest. The big man recently dealt with a knee injury and hasn't played in a back-to-back this season, so his absence is no surprise. If Onyeka Okongwu (ankle) is available, he'll likely draw the start in Porzingis' place.
More News
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Explodes for 30 points in win•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 16 points in return•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Available Thursday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Kristaps Porzingis: Iffy for Tuesday•