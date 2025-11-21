Porzingis amassed 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 loss to San Antonio.

Porzingis was deemed available Thursday before the game, and the big man stepped up and delivered a solid stat line across the board. In fact, Porzingis ended just one minute away from recording at least 30 minutes -- he's done that just once all season long. Porzingis is a reliable option to score in double digits and should be valuable in fantasy as long as he stays healthy.