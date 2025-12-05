site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' N'Faly Dante: Listed out for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Dante (concussion) won't play Friday against the Nuggets.
Dante was diagnosed with a concussion during a G League game on Dec. 2, and he's currently without a timetable for a return.
